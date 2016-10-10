Body of woman found in Kota Kinabalu spa

KOTA KINABALU: A 20-year-old woman was found dead at a spa in Jalan Mat Salleh, Tanjung Aru here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu city police chief ACP M Chandra said the body of Norfazlina Abantas was discovered by the spa manager in a room at the spa lying down before she was pronounced dead by a hospital staff.

“Police received a call from the spa manager at about 11.39am and a check at the scene of the incident found there was no force entry into the room, weapons or medicine.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post mortem,” he said in a statement here.

He said preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been working at the spa since the last three months. Chandra said the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama