Bright future for maritime grads – Rosey

MIRI: Youths must take up the challenge to develop Sarawak in various fields, including the maritime industry.

Taking the maritime industry as an example, Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus said the state government was encouraging more youths to take up technical training courses to prepare them for technical and skilled jobs in seafaring.

“I know it is not easy to take up this maritime course that entails commitment and tough training. However, it is an opportunity for youths to go out of Sarawak and visit many countries apart from acquiring more skills and experience,” Rosey said when presenting certificates to Batch 15/2016 trainees who had completed their maritime course conducted by Pelita Maslaut Academy.

Among those present at the ceremony yesterday were Pelita Maslaut managing director Masni Amit, political secretary to the chief minister Julani Mokhtar, Miri Melanau Association chairman Datu Alexander Maiyor, councillors Abdullah Jaini and Mohd Safrin Masni and parents of the trainees.

On the maritime industry, Rosey said it offers youths the opportunity to work at sea and offers them a bright future as they can work their way up from being a deckman to becoming an engineer and captain if they have seafaring skills and knowledge.

She advised trainees to take maximum advantage of their training even though it is a tough course as it will benefit them after passing out and when doing the actual jobs at sea.

The Bekenu assemblywoman regarded Pelita Maslaut Academy as a pioneer of the maritime industry in Sarawak in giving youths training in seafaring which provides good salaries.

“You are given a chance to take up maritime course and your parents are looking forward for you to excel,” Rosey told the trainees, reminding them that they have a role to play in nation-building.

At the same time, she hoped that other youths would follow in the footsteps of the trainees to make seafaring their profession.