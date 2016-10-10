Car rear-ends stationary trailer, 3 suffer light injuries

MIRI: Three people escaped serious injuries when their car rear-ended a stationary lorry early yesterday morning at Km50 of the coastal road.

The incident reported at around 4am occurred when the victims were en route here from Sibu.

With the front of the car wrecked in the collision with the laden trailer, the driver and his two passengers were lucky to sustain only light bodily injuries.

According to sources, one of the car passengers was pinned in her seat and was helped out of the wreckage by several motorists.

They rushed her and two of her friends to hospital.