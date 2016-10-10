Consider online learning, Idris tells higher learning institutions

BESUT: Higher learning institutions in the country are urged to conduct classes or lectures online in keeping abreast with the development in information technology.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said this being that online learning and teaching method had been recognised by the Malaysian Qualification Agency.

Citing Universiti Malaya (UM), he said the university closed down the lecture rooms at four of its faculties for a week after shifting to online learning.

Idris said the online learning would not only save cost, but also for the convenience of all parties.

“I also feel proud that UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara) is following the footsteps of UM in carrying out online learning through the setting up of the smart classroom programme,” he added.

He said this to reporters after officiating a Corporate Social Responsibility programme, ‘Ilmu Mengubah Destini Siri 2: Perpustakaan Tun Abdul Razak, UiTM” at Sekolah Menengah Agama Nurul Ittifaq yesterday.

Also present were UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said and Kuala Besut assemblyman Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abdul Rahman. — Bernama