Cuepacs Sarawak backs call to review civil service allowances

KUCHING: The Sarawak branch of Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will support any call for the government to review outdated allowances of civil servants pursuant to the tabling of the 2017 National Budget.

Its branch secretary Omar Bahrein Unin said this is to ensure that the level of civil servants’ household income is improved.

“It is true what has been said by Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda recently that an appropriate move is needed immediately so that the welfare of civil servants would be taken care of better and so that they would not be burdened by the cost of living that rises each and every year,” he said.

“He (Azih) also wanted the government to ensure that allowances given take into account the current cost of living,” he added.

“Therefore we in Sarawak support the call to review the outdated allowances and we hope the government can consider it and table it in the forthcoming 2017 National Budget,” he stressed.

According to Omar, the rate of savings for each family of civil servants is zero to 0.69 per cent, which he regarded as very low.

He said this indicated that their monthly salary was low and they could not beat the rising cost of living including the cost of owning a home and even daily essentials.

“In view of these factors, I hope the government can review our allowances which are considered outdated. They were reviewed and tabled in the national budget 12 years ago,” he pointed out.

There are around 230 types of allowances in the civil service and some of them may not be relevant anymore following the current trend of living.

On the same breath, Omar said he hoped the government could provide bonuses to civil servants in line with the current economic situation, more so following the stability of world oil prices.

All civil servants are looking forward to the national budget speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Oct 21, Omar said.