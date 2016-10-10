Do not think public servants are all corrupt because of misdeeds of a few — Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA: The public should not regard all the 1.61 million civil servants in the country as corrupt because of the involvement of a few individuals in the malpractice, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Referring to the recent arrest of the director and deputy director of a government agency in Sabah by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he said this was an isolated case while almost all the other public servants had integrity.

Ali said the government always conducted programmes to raise the integrity of its officers and staff since their appointment in the service and were also always reminded, be they at the top posts or at the lowest grades, to uphold integrity.

“We have 1.61 million public servants and almost all of them have integrity, so the (recent) arrest should not imply involvement (in corruption) by all public servants,” he told reporters after the ‘Young Generation Education Seminar: Techniques of Answering Examination Questions’ here yesterday, Last Wednesday, the MACC seized RM114.5 million from two senior officers of a government agency in Sabah for alleged abuse of power and corruption involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion, and this is the biggest case in the MACC’s history.

On the seminar organised by the Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Members of the Civil Service (Puspanita), Ali said it involved 350 students from Putrajaya who would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

At the event, Puspanita also handed out a contribution of RM2,000 to each of the 25 schools here to purchase sports

equipment in conjunction with the National Sports Day 2016 celebration. — Bernama