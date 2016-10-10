Sarawak 

Dr Jamilah: New lifts for SGH by April 2018

Daryll Law, reporters@theborneopost.com
KUCHING: Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is expected to get new lifts by April 2018.

State Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim said this project had been approved by the federal government for implementation under the current Malaysia Plan.

“The Public Works Department made a site visit last August 3. Tender closed on Aug 9 and is now at the tender selection stage by PWD. The project is expected to be completed in April 2018,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dr Jamilah was commenting on an incident where a young mother had to deliver her baby while being trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at SGH for nearly an hour.

Zuraidah Naskim, 18, from Sadong Jaya, was escorted by two nurses to the delivery ward on the fourth floor of the hospital when the lift stalled at about 3.50am.

The agony ended around 4.45am when maintenance workers showed up. By then, a baby boy weighing about 2.5 pounds was already born inside.

Dr Jamilah said the lifts at SGH were installed on July 1, 1995 — that’s 21 years ago.

