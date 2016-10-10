Dr Jerip praises big firms for opening up rural areas

MIRI: Various areas in Ulu Baram which were hard to reach over 20 years ago have become reachable with help from big companies.

According to Assistant Minister of Public Health, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, these big companies, including Samling Group of Companies, which operate in these rural areas have made it possible to reach the remotest part, and have paved the way for basic facilities to come in.

“Some 20 to 30 years ago when I visited Long Banga and several other remote areas, I noticed that these areas were very hard to reach. But thanks to big companies like these, there have been changes over the years.

“This is among changes which cannot be avoided. These big companies have opened up the rural areas, and they make it their responsibility to hold charity programmes for villagers in these rural areas as well,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating at the 5th Community Health Outreach Carnival at Baram Central Base Camp at KM10, Ulu Baram last Saturday.

The three-day annual carnival and charity programme from Oct 7-9 was organised by Samling Group of Companies and Yaw Teck Seng Foundation.

Among those present at ceremony were Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Samling chief operating officer James Ho and Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Ezra Uda.

Particularly important, Dr Jerip pointed out, was that these companies had connected the many villages in an area, making it possible for them to be reached by road.

“Because of this, folks from Miri and other places are able to come to these villages via land or by driving their vehicles

“The future generation should know that these changes should not be neglected, in fact everyone should take advantage of its benefits,” he said, adding that this was the first time he had visited Baram with Anyi.

Touching on the outreach carnival, Dr Jerip praised Samling for holding the charity event and bringing medical needs to folks from over 68 villages in Ulu Baram.

“I must congratulate Samling for this health carnival. I was told that the number of people attending this carnival had decreased, but I don’t think this is because people do not want to come.

“But most probably, this is due to the infrastructure that is now available to them. It could also be that those with non-communicable diseases such as high blood and diabetes have been treated in the first year of the carnival, and maybe in the second year, these patients already know how to get their medicines.

“This means that the programmes have impacts on the medical and health of people in this area,” he remarked.

He congratulated the over 200 members of the medical team providing services at the carnival.

Dr Jerip said this was in line with the focus of Sarawak Health Department and the Ministry of Health in view of the increase in the number of people with non-communicable diseases throughout the state.

He said the factors that could contribute to the increase included poor diet and lack of exercise.

“We all must be responsible for our own health, we must take care of ourselves. Hence the saying, prevention is better than cure,” advised Dr Jerip.

In his address, he also urged the medical team to continuously provide their services to the rural community and hoped that soon Ulu Baram would not only have clinics but also a hospital to serve the rural folks there.

Meanwhile, the health carnival was held to supplement the present healthcare facilities by carrying out basic health screening, vision and dental care.

Samling started its medical outreach programme in 2009, collaborating and partnering with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and health institutions like Kuching Health Specialist and Lions Club. Collaboration with Miri Hospital, Miri Dental Department, Miri Division Health Department, Miri Pharmacy Unit and 20th Royal Malay Regiment started in 2012. This is the fifth year of the collaboration.