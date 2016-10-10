Drivers, attendants survive head-on collision between two heavy vehicles

SARIKEI: The drivers and attendants of a trailer lorry and a cargo lorry were fortunate to have survived a head-on collision between the two heavy vehicles near the junction of Pakan Road, about 21 kilometres from here late last Saturday night.

However, the driver and attendant of the cargo lorry suffered serious injuries while their counterparts in the trailer lorry escaped unscathed in the mishap which happened around 11.30pm.

District police chief Mat Jusoh Muhamad, when contacted for confirmation, only identified the injured cargo lorry driver as a 49-year-old man surnamed Liaw and attendant as a 20-year-old native.

Based on their initial investigation, he said the accident happened when the trailer lorry travelling towards Kuching somehow entered into the path of the cargo lorry which was coming from the opposite direction.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the collision and had been brought to the police station to facilitate investigation, he added.

He said the two injured victims had been sent in an ambulance to Sarikei Hospital for treatment.

District Fire and Rescue Services (Bomba) chief Suna Kaha said they dispatched a team of firemen to carry out rescue operation after receiving a distress call at 11.30pm.

As both the injured cargo lorry driver and attendant were not trapped in their vehicle, his men only helped to carry them on a stretcher to the waiting ambulance, he said.