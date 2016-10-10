Emotional moment at reunion of ‘Squad PPH Batallion 15’

(Seated from third right) Nadarajan, Hasnan, Abang Ahmad (seated fourth left) and others pose for a photo session. Abang Ahmad (second right) presents a token of appreciation to Hasnan, while Nadarajan (third right) and others look on. Hasnan (second left) presents a token to the widow of a former PFF personnel, while (from left) Nadarajan and Abang Ahmad look on. It is an emotional moment for Abang Ahmad as he catches up with his old friend, while (from left) Nadarajan and Hasnan look on. The Lanang Camp officers’ mess was officiated some 38 years ago.

SIBU: More than 200 people, comprising former Squad 72 and Police Field Force (PFF) 15th Battalion personnel, gathered for the first time at the Reunion Ceremony for ‘Squad PPH Batallion 15’ here on Saturday after 44 years.

It was an emotional moment for many as they walked down memory lane. The event was held at the officers’ mess at BN 10 PGA Sibu in Lanang Camp.

Association of Ex-Police Field Force Personnel (Peninsula committee) president Nadarajan Rengasamy, 65, for one was glad to catch up with old friends, having served in Lanang Camp back in 1973.

“This is the first time we have a reunion after 44 years and as you can see, some of us were in tears seeing our old friends who fought alongside against the communist threat many years ago,” Nadarajan, who is also Squad 1/72 PFF Sarawak Brigade president, told The Borneo Post at the function.

BN 10 PGA (Lanang Camp) commanding officer Superintendent Hasnan Karim officiated at the function.

Among those present was Association of Ex-Police Field Force Personnel Sarawak Brigade president DSP (Rtd) Abang Ahmad Abang Suni.

Nadarajan was overwhelmed by the good response, and hoped to host another reunion next year.

“Maybe not in Sibu, but some other places like Miri.”

Adding on, he said the reunion offered the former personnel an opportunity to strengthen their rapport while reminiscing the old times.

Meanwhile, Hasnan said he was glad to be posted back to the place he once served.

He added that Lanang Camp brought back many memories for those present.

“For many of us, this is the place where our children were born and raised and went to school here,” he said.

He could not believe he would address his former colleagues in the very building where they started serving some 40 years ago.

“The response was simply overwhelming as we have people from Kuala Lumpur and Kuching coming.”

He called on those present to share their experience at the reunion with friends who were not able to attend.

Earlier, Nadarajan gave a briefing on ‘Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis’.

A token was given to 14 recipients, including widows of the former personnel.

Former personnel Dahyan Manan and Marzuki Rabaee made some contributions to the association.