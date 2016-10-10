Family cheats death when car falls into ravine

SARIKEI: Three family members cheated death after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine of about 30 feet deep near Sebangkoi Country Resort, about 23 kilometres from here yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old driver, surnamed Lu, escaped with minor injury and managed to crawl out of the vehicle while his 34-year-old wife surnamed Yong and three-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

District Fire and Rescue Services (Bomba) chief Suna Kaha said the station received a call on the accident at 8.51am and responded by sending a team of firemen to the scene.

On arrival at the scene in about 25 minutes, he said his men noticed the 4WD vehicle had landed upside down in the ravine and immediately commenced rescue operation.

By then, the father with the help of the public had managed to extricate his son from the vehicle and brought him out of the

ravine, Suna said, adding his men helped to free the female victim and carried her up the steep ravine.

The two injured victims had been sent in an ambulance to Sarikei Hospital, Suna added.

According to the driver, they were on their way from Beladin to Sibu and while descending the sloppy stretch of the road near Sebangkoi Country Resort, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and roll down the ravine.

Meanwhile, district police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad when contacted for further information said they had yet to receive a report on the accident but said they had received information on the accident from other parties.

He believed the driver would lodge a report after receiving out-patient treatment at Sarikei Hospital.