Five more witnesses interviewed over RM3.3 billion projects in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday completed recording the statements of five more witnesses on the alleged misappropriation of RM3.3 billion involving basic infrastructure projects in Sabah.

Sources close to the MACC investigation team said with the latest individuals recorded, Ops Water had so far involved 28 people.

“Those who had their statements recorded today were owners of several companies believed to be involved directly in the construction of infrastructure projects of the Sabah Water Department,” the source said.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the information but declined to comment further as the investigation was still going on.

On Tuesday (Oct 4), MACC nabbed a director and deputy director of Sabah Water Department and seized RM114 million from them following allegations of graft.