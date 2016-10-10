Flood woes in Nangka villages under scrutiny

SIBU: Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director-general Dato Ir Zulkefli Hassan accompanied by Assistant Minister for Science, Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, visited 12 flood prone villages in Nangka constituency here to look into the drainage system in these places recently.

Dr Annuar said the visit had identified several contributing factors to stagnant water problem which inundated the 12 villages every time after a downpour.

The 12 villages are Kampung Usahajaya Baru, Desa Satria, Kampung Jeriah, Kampung Seduan Jaya, Kampung Hijrah, Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Kampung Nangka, Kampung Abang Barieng, Kampung Datu Baru, Kampung Bandong, Kampung Bahru and Kampung Pa’dris.

“I brought the DG to every affected place in these 12 villages and roughly identified the extent of the problem and its causes. You see, the cause is not entirely due to Sibu being a low-lying area.

“There are other contributing factors such as poor maintenance of drains and planning of irrigation whenever there is a new housing development being done around these villages. The sum of all these factors contributes to the flood problem in these 12 villages,” Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He pointed out that short-term measures carried out thus far was inconsequential in alleviating the problem in the affected places.

He said the problem has to be mitigated through a long-term measure under the Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan.

While he noted the flood mitigation project here would be heading into phase three, he hoped all the 12 villages would be covered.

“The way I see it – as a master plan for flood mitigation, it must take into account the 12 villages as only then, the problem of frequent floods in these places can be solved,” he said.

The visit by Zulkefli was upon the directive of Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to look into the affected villages, where he (Zulkefli) would then make a report.

“It (flood problem) is long standing and I thank the Minister for sending his men down to Sibu immediately after the concern voiced out by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sibu Youth Wing for zone 12,” Dr Annuar said.

He said the visit also involved all community leaders and village development and security committee (JKKK) of the affected areas.

At a recent press conference here,PBB Sibu Youth Wing for zone 12 had urged the government to extend the implementation of phase three of Sibu Flood Mitigation costing RM100 million to cover the affected traditional villages here.

The spokesman for the group, Abdul Ghani Sulhi had lamented that these villages were inundated yearly and that the villagers’ livelihood had been affected.

He had said PBB was hoping that Wan Junaidi allocate some of the budget from this RM100 million allocation to these five major kampung areas for implementation of flood mitigation measures.