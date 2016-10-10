Follow the Budget 2017 by PM on Oct 21 — Nanta

SIBU: Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi urged rural people to follow closely the Budget 2017 which will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Oct 21 from 4 to 6pm.

He said they should pay attention to the amount of allocation for rural development in the budget. This, Nanta said would become another proof that the government has been and will continue giving emphasis on rural development by setting aside huge allocations for the purpose.

“Not only federal government but the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is also paying attention to rural development.

“There are many programmes created under the state’s Rural Transformation Programme,” he said during his walkabout to Rumah Imba Selat in Sungai Passin, about one hour 45 minutes’ speedboat ride from Sibu on Friday.

Among those present were Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, political secretaries to the Chief Minister Maurice Giri and Romeo Christopher Tegong, Matu district officer Abdul Samat and Penghulu Enggan Salleh.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, explained that development in certain places might not be the same with other areas especially in Sarawak whereby geographical setting was a factor.

“For example, Sungai Passin is a swampy area while Kapit is hilly. Although the stage of development in these places is different, the government always tries to make sure the people enjoy at least basic infrastructures such as treated water, road and electricity,” he said.

On his visit to Sungai Passin, Nanta said it was in response to Safiee who had submitted many development project proposals to his ministry.

He commended Safiee as a hardworking people’s representative although he was still very new on the job.

“I observed that he knows how to use his connection with those holding important positions in ministries, government agencies and departments that are responsible for development related projects for the good of the people in his area,” he said.

At the function, Nanta announced a RM3,000 grant each for Women’s Bureau of six longhouses in Sungai Passin.