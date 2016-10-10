Forge strong leaders-people ties, urges Bintulu MP

BINTULU: Grassroots leaders must always be on the ground to help the people they serve deal with their problems.

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said this approach would also bring the people closer to the government. The people, on the other hand, should reach out to their community leaders to voice out their troubles.

“I want Bintulu to be an example for other places in the state, especially in the context of unity and harmony in a multiracial society,” Tiong said when officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of Rumah Ngindang Liang along Bintulu-Miri Road recently.

On another matter, he urged the people here, especially longhouse folk, to evaluate what BN had done for the people all these years. He said the people should be grateful with the development and continue to support the BN.

At the gathering, Tiong announced an allocation of RM100,000 to finance the construction of the longhouse. He pledged to give another RM100,000 if the amount was insufficient.