Gerakan proposes national scholarship for needy students under 2017 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan has suggested that the government establish a National Scholarship in the 2017 Budget, to be given based on merit to eligible students.

Party president, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the scholarship was to assist less fortunate students, and the funds could be derived from increasing the tax by one per cent on Malaysians earning more than RM1 million and companies earning over RM300 million in annual income.

“This National Scholarship must be awarded based solely on merit. We must strive to retain our talents.

“The scholarship recipients must return (after graduating) to serve with the government for 10 years, and they are a generation of leaders in the political, economic and social spheres in future,” Mah said in his policy speech at the 45th Gerakan National Delegates Conference, here yesterday.

Among those present were Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas, MIC secretary-general Datuk A.Sakthivel, MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan and representatives from other BN component parties.

Mah also hoped that the government would provide more benefits for the people in coping with the rising costs of living, health and housing.

Meanwhile, Gerakan praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s openness in receiving any suggestion and feedback from the public through his official website, in preparing the 2017 Budget.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled to table the 2017 Budget this Oct 21. — Bernama