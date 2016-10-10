GoPro’s new HERO5 boasts improvements from predecessors

KUCHING: GoPro has recently released its latest HERO5 line up which includes the HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session.

These latest models boast improved and tougher features from previous releases, making it a go-to action camera that can withstand tough elements.

In a statement, GoPro noted GoPro’s all-new HERO5 line of cameras can auto-upload photos and videos to GoPro Plus, a cloud-based subscription service that makes it easy to access, edit and share GoPro content anytime, anywhere using a mobile phone or computer.

Additionally, HERO5 cameras are now waterproof to 33 feet without the need for a separate waterhousing and feature voice control, image stabilisation, simplified controls, and improved battery life.

Also new to both HERO5 cameras is the ability to capture non-fisheye perspectives as well as the traditional wide-angle look GoPro has become famous for.

It claimed that the HERO5 Black is the most powerful, easy-to-use GoPro with features that include two-inch touch display, simplified controls, video resolutions up to 4k at 30 frames per second professional quality, 12MP photos, auto-upload of photos and video to cloud when camera is charging.

It is also equipped with voice control with support for up to seven languages and more, and a simple one-button control. It is also waterproof without its housing up to 33 feet.

The HERO5 Black is compatible with Existing GoPro Mounts, including KARMA.

It also boasts stereo audio recording and advanced wind noise reduction as well as professional-grade electronic video stabilisation.

The camera also has distortion-free wide angle video and photos with new linear-view setting RAW and WDR Photo Modes as well as GPS.

As for the HERO5 Session, it is designed to be compact but it boasts features similar to the full-sized HERO5 Black.

Some of its features include video resolutions up to 4K at 30 frames per second, professional quality 10MP photos, simple one-Button Control, professional-grade electronic video stabilisation, distortion-free wide angle video and photos with new linear-view setting, and more.

Technical Specifications for GoPro HERO5 Black

Video format: MP4 (H.264)

Max video bit rate: 60Mb/s

Photo megapixels: 12MP

Time laspse photo intervals: 0.5, 1, 2, 5, 10, 30, 60 seconds

Modes: Photo, burst photo, night photo, video, video+photo, looping video, time lapse photo, time lapse video, night lapse photo

Key features: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, simple one button control, advanced wind noise reduction, voice control, video stabilisation, stereo audio, WDR photo capture, GPS location capture

Waterproof: Up to 33 feet/10 metres

Input: USB port, HDMI port

Memory storage: microSD with at least 10 or USH-I rating

Microphones: Three

Battery: Removable 1,220mAh lithium-ion, rechargeable