Sarawak 

Head of State launches UCTS Alumni

Ting (second left) presents a souvenir to Taib. With them are (from left) Abdul Hakim, Wong and Raghad.

Ting (second left) presents a souvenir to Taib. With them are (from left) Abdul Hakim, Wong and Raghad.

SIBU: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud launched University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Alumni here on Saturday.

His wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, UCTS Council chairman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Assistant Minister for Manpower Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee and UCTS vice-chancellor Prof Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri were among those present.

In his speech, the alumni president Ting Huong Hun said UCTS had grown from a small institution with only a few students to one with more than 1,000 in a short time.

“As the alumni, we are very proud of UCTS students. We promise to contribute accordingly to ensure it become  one of the best institutions in the world.”

Taib was appointed UCTS’ first chancellor during its inaugural convocation  on Saturday.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of