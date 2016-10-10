Head of State launches UCTS Alumni

SIBU: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud launched University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Alumni here on Saturday.

His wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, UCTS Council chairman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Assistant Minister for Manpower Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee and UCTS vice-chancellor Prof Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri were among those present.

In his speech, the alumni president Ting Huong Hun said UCTS had grown from a small institution with only a few students to one with more than 1,000 in a short time.

“As the alumni, we are very proud of UCTS students. We promise to contribute accordingly to ensure it become one of the best institutions in the world.”

Taib was appointed UCTS’ first chancellor during its inaugural convocation on Saturday.