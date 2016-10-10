Jace, Joanna stage spirited defence in Mimma finals

Jace (left) countering a strike from Keng Fai in the Lightweight bout. Joanna (right) and Hayatun in the thick of action. The Heavyweight encounter between Nieng Khai (left) and Darren was among the highlights of Mimma 4 finals. Bryant (left) eyeing opponent Meeraj’s next move. Lo (second right) in a photo-call with Mimma 4 Bantamweight champion Damon.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak’s Jace Low and Joanna Yap failed to defend their titles as the fourth edition of Tune Talk’s Malaysian Invasion Mixed Martial Arts Championships (Mimma) finals ended with six new champions crowned at Stadium Negara here on Saturday night.

The face-off between Jace and Hui Keng Fai of Selangor was perhaps the most nail-biting, with both contenders displaying high levels of skills and tactics inside the cage.

It took a last-minute takedown to finally earn the Selangor fighter his Lightweight championship belt.

“I feel beat up, but that’s how it goes. I did my best but unfortunately, I got caught at the last minute,” Jace, 25, told The Borneo Post after the fight.

Keng Fai, smiling despite enduring a hard fought battle, was quick to pay tribute to his opponent.

“It was an honour to take the belt away from a worthy opponent, instead of some ‘chump’. Thank you Jace for giving me not just a tough fight, but also the opportunity to learn and improve further,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Defending and inaugural women’s champion Joanna Yap tried his utmost but graciously conceded to Hayatun Najihin of Johor.

“I am emotionally drained, to be honest, but thankfully, no serious physical injury here. Hayatun is a tough, feisty girl and she deserves that win.

“For me, I gave it my best so no regrets here,” she said.

Keng Fai and Hayatun are now among the six new Mimma champions – the others being Shaqueme Rock of the UK (Foreign Pride), Cheah Wen Khyn of Kuala Lumpur (Featherweight), Damon Soo of Kuala Lumpur (Bantamweight), and Theebaan Govindasamy of Kuala Lumpur (Welterweight).

The title retainers are Darren Low of Sabah who beat Sarawak’s Tsan Nieng Khai in the Heavweight bout; Meeraj Omar of Selangor who won over Bryant Tan, also a Sarawakian, in the Middleweight fight; and Penang’s Seah Zhang Yu who took the Flyweight title away from Sabah’s Eddey Kalai.

In the feature fights, Sarawak’s newcomer Aaron Tan managed to stage a decent performance inside the cage but experience gave his more seasoned opponent, Vinod Dave Greywal of Johor, the upper hand. The Johorean defeated Aaron via ‘Ground and Pound’ in Round 2.

The ‘Indonesia-Malaysia’ feature bout, which opened the fight night, was a quick encounter. Sabah’s Hafizul Hakeem was out after only 23 seconds, overwhelmed by a rear neck-choke from Indonesia’s Riko Chen.

Meanwhile, Tune Talk chief executive officer Jason Lo pointed out that this year’s theme of ‘Fire’ underlined the focus on champions going all out to defend their titles.

The Mimma co-founder also spoke of the road ahead for the champions.

“Their fight doesn’t stop at Mimma – we have seen our stars graduating to professional arenas in the likes of Agilan Thani, Keanu Subba and Muhammad Aiman,” he said.