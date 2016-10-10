Jobless man hauled up for domestic violence, threat

SIBU: Police arrested a jobless man for allegedly threatening his sister and hit his stepmother.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Amoi Road here at about 11am yesterday following a police report his sister lodged.

The suspect hit his stepmother on her face and stomach after she refused to lend him money on Oct 8 at their rented house in Lanang Road here.

His sister intervened when she saw the suspect hurting his stepmother. Angered by the inerference, the suspect took a knife and threatened her before he fled home.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old petty trader received five stitches on his left hand and a swollen left eye after he was assaulted by three men.

The incident happened at a shop house in Tan Sri Road here at about 9.30pm on Saturday when the victim was opening his business as usual.

He was moving a gas cylinder down from his rented unit to the ground floor of the shop house when he chanced upon the suspects known to the victim.

The suspects were believed to have attacked the victim with sharp objects before they left him.

The victim was later rushed to Sibu Hospital for treatment.