Khairy condemns violent act by ‘Red Shirt’ supporters

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief had condemned the action by some Red Shirt Movement’s supporters for allegedly assaulting a participant of Bersih 5.0 motorcycle convoy in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, yesterday.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, described the action as irresponsible and should not have happened in a democratic country.

“We can’t accept this. Whoever is involved, we need to condemn violent actions and I hope the police will take appropriate action,” he said.

He told a press conference this after attending the final match of the Asics Badminton Championship, at the Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, here, yesterday.

Video footage of the assault on the superbike rider wearing a yellow shirt with Bersih 5.0 logo on it has become viral on the social media. — Bernama