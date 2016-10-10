Limbang to improve facilities at Taman Tasik Mas — Rep

LIMBANG: Various plans are in the pipeline to improve facilities at Taman Tasik Mas recreational park here, including the construction of a second access road to the park.

Assistant Minister for Community Welfare and Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said Limbang District Council (MDL) was also thinking of constructing a road from the park to Limbang old airport.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said this was important as it would provide a better venue for the community to carry out recreational activities, while the upgrading of the old airport was in line with the government’s plan to turn it into a public park.

“We will make effort to secure allocation to help MDL construct a new access road to the park, and a road that connects Taman Tasik Mas to the old Limbang airport. It is our mission to improve the park and any other tourists’ attraction here,” he said in his address during the launching of this year’s Bukit Mas Day at Taman Tasik Mas here last Saturday.

Also present were Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, representative of Limbang District Officer Hamidah Hapli, Limbang Walikota Councillor Sufian Mohat, deputy Walikota Dahlan Dullah, event organising chairperson Councillor Safiah Abu Bakar and head of government agencies.

Meanwhile, the annual Bukit Mas Day organised by MDL aims to provide a venue for members of the public to meet the council and forward related complains.

A total of 12 agencies set up their booths at the event to entertain members of the public. At the same function, Dr Abdul Rahman announced a RM30,000 grant for the event organiser.