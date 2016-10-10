MDEC, Japan’s IP Bridge sign MoU to foster new innovative Ips

TOKYO: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Japan’s IP Bridge signed a collaborative agreement recently to enable Malaysian tech companies to leverage Japan’s vast research & development field for creating innovations in technology as well as entering the Japanese market.

Of note, IP Bridge is a management company of Japan’s first and the largest IP dedicated fund of approximately US$300 million mainly supported by Japanese sovereign fund (SPF), Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).

In statement, MDEC explained, the MoU would see both countries collaborating in promoting development of new intellectual properties (IP) towards innovative technologies.

Speaking at the event, MDEC’s chief operating officer Datuk Ng Wan Peng said, “As Malaysia continues to embrace Digital Economy, it is becoming increasingly important for us to collaborate with other pioneers in this sector to further push the boundaries of innovation

“With this in mind, we are proud to partner with IP Bridge to fast-track the development of the new innovative technologies as well as provide opportunities for businesses from both nations to collaborate and enhance talent capabilities.”

IP Bridge chief executive officer and president Shigeharu Yoshii added, “IP Bridge has been expanding its network globally with its initial focus on Asean nations, including Malaysia and we are extremely excited to be working with MDEC.

“Now, innovative ICT technologies are developing regardless of countries.

“We can see a lot of opportunities among ICT related countries including Malaysia and Japan. We are sure that this joint work by MDEC and IP Bridge will accelerate the sustainable growth of ICT industries in the both countries and the world.”

IP Bridge is allocating its Intellectual Property resources to invest in tech companies around Asean nations including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia with the goal to bring the companies to conduct business in Japan.

The push for innovation, particularly in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Big Data Analytics (BDA), Cybersecurity, e-Commerce and Fintech in addition to artificial intelligence (AI), will benefit both countries in advancing the IT industry within the region.

It would also facilitate the implementation of joint projects on research and development, as well as innovations in respect to sustainable smart society development and technologies.

The MoU was signed by Ng and Shigeharu. Also present were Malaysian Ambassador to Japan, Datuk Ahmad Izlan to witness the signing.