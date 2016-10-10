NTC to deliberate and resolve country’s transportation problems — Liow

KOTA KINABALU: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai yesterday announced the formation of the National Transport Council (NTC) to discuss various transportation issues in the country.

He said the NTC would be a platform to discuss, study and resolve issues related to transportation in each state with the involvement of the ministry and all its agencies nationwide.

“The NTC will be chaired by me and it will have the role of solving problems faced by each state. We know that each state has its own transportation problems.

“Among the issues we will discuss at the NTC meetings include making Sepanggar Port as a major port in the country and how to reduce the cost of living in Sabah through a more effective transportation programme by the state government,” he told reporters after opening the Sabah MCA annual general meeting, here, yesterday.

Liow said that prior to forming the council which was his ministry’s initiative, several discussions were held with transportation bodies, as well as Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan. — Bernama