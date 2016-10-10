Optimism in healthcare industry despite players trading at rich valuations

KUCHING: The healthcare industry is expected to continue enjoying stable growth despite major industry player IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH) and KPJ Healthcare Bhd (KPJ) trading at rich valuations while offering low dividend yield.

This opinion is derived from a recent sector update by the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

The research arm declared that the recently concluded first half calender year 2016 (1HCY16) results season had came in within their forecasts with the exceptions of Pharmaniaga Bhd (Pharmaniaga).

Pharmaniaga has came in lower due to “higher than expected operating expenses and amortisation of the Pharmacy Information System (PHIS) system,” opined the research arm.

Despite this, Pharmaniaga offers a decent dividend yield of 4 to 5 per cent and is expected to have defensive earnings in the long term due to Pharmaniaga being the sole concession holder to purchase, store, supply and distribute approved drugs and medical products to Government hospitals and clinics nationwide.

On the other hand, both IHH and KPJ are offering very low dividend yields in comparison.

Their performance on the other hand has been optimistic as they have witnessed inpatient volume growth in the first half of 2016 (1H16) of +5 to 16 per cent and +1 per cent, respectively. This increase occurred in spite of the implementation of GST.

With estimations that by 2040, Malaysia’s population aged 65 and over will increase by three-fold, the research arm expects IHH and KPJ’s inpatient volume growth to continue to be support by ageing population and also growing awareness in health care prevention.

“IHH’s stock is currently trading at a price earnings ratio (PER) of 50 fold and 50 fold on financial year 2016 estimates (FY16E) and FY17E earnings, respectively, compared to an average net profit growth of 11 per cent per annum (pa) over the next two years,” reported the research arm.

The research arm opines that this is likely due to organic growth of existing operations and the acquisition of Continental and Global Hospitals further boosted by Acibadem Taksim and Gleneagles Medini.

“Specifically, high intensities in patient volume and revenue of existing operations were attributed to organic growth of existing operations, the ramping up of Acibadem Atakent Hospital and Pantai Hospital Manjung and the opening of Gleneagles Kota Kinabalu,” explained the research arm.

Growth drivers for IHH within Malaysia are expected to receive contribution from the expansion projects in several hospitals, namely Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, Pantai Hospital Klang, and Pantai Kuala Lumpur.

“Meanwhile, greenfield projects are Gleneagles Medini, and in Turkey, Acibadem, is currently undertaking expansion in Acibadem Sistina Skopje and Acibadem Maslak. The greenfield projects are Acibadem Altunizade and Acibadem Kartal.

“Over at the North Asia side, its operations in Chengdu and Hong Kong are expected to commence in 2H17,” listed the research arm.

As such, Kenanga Research has decided to maintain their ‘underweight’ rating on the healthcare sector.