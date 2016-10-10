Over 230 companies and investors converge at IGEM 2016

Ir Ahmad Hadri Haris (right) is seen with a representative from Korea’s International Electric Vehicle Expo. GreenTech Malaysia has partnered with various companies including Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Asia School of Business, Malaysian Mensa Society, BMW Group Malaysia, Johor Port Authority and the organising committee of International Electric Vehicle Expo in order to stimulate the development of the green technology sector across various verticals of the industry.

KUCHING: Asean’s leading green technology platform, the 7th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2016) themed ‘Green Business for Sustainability’, comes to a close last weekend with numerous business engagements held and strategic partnerships forged.

In a press statement, Green Technology Corporation or GreenTech Malaysia, reported that over 230 companies and investors had converged at this prestigious event, which will subsequently contribute to the RM1.5 billion business leads targeted for IGEM 2016.

Other business-matching platforms include Jubilla, the one-on-one business matching programme by Malaysia Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd, the Business Clinic and Advisory session on MyHIJAU SME & Entrepreneur Development Programme organised by GreenTech Malaysia, as well as trade visits from 10 local state authority delegations.

Commenting on the impact of these programmes, GreenTech Malaysia’s Group chief executive officer, Ir Ahmad Hadri Haris said, “With representatives from hundreds of organisations in numerous sectors from over 30 countries, IGEM is a melting pot of global innovators and investors.

“The strategic business matching programmes offered at IGEM is a critical piece of the puzzle in unlocking this immense business potential by effectively linking these organisations to facilitate new projects and partnerships.”

“The connections made through Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (MIDA) Business Consultation programme, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation;s (Matrade) International Business Matching programme and MIGHT’s Investor Connect have laid the foundation for lucrative green business that will be crucial in transforming the green landscape both here in Malaysia and in Asean as a whole.”

In terms of business opportunities, over the three days trade delegations and visitors from over 30 countries, including the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Singapore and India have been able to view technologies and deal with businesses from across the green technology industry at the 400 booths on show at IGEM 2016.

GreenTech Malaysia noted that these booths include a dedicated Solar Energy Zone, a specialised Green Car Pavilion as well as five international and 12 Malaysian state pavilions.

Thus far, IGEM 2016 has seen several exciting announcements on new collaborations and projects within the green field.

These include strategic partnerships between GreenTech Malaysia and its subsidiaries with Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Asia School of Business, Malaysian Mensa Society, BMW Group Malaysia, Johor Port Authority and the organising committee of International Electric Vehicle Expo in order to stimulate the development of the green technology sector across various verticals of the industry.

There was also the Energy Audit Seminar organised by GreenTech Malaysia that focused on readying businesses to adapt to sustainability and improve energy performance for economic and environmental benefits. Also today, participating local councils, including Majlis Perbandaran Hang Tuah Jaya, Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson, Majlis Perbandaran Seberang Perai and Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya will be sharing their experiences and success in implementing the Low Carbon Cities Framework and Assessment Systems (LCCF) to inspire similar incorporation at other municipalities.