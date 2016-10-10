Police bust Syabu lab in plantation

Mohd Mokhtar (third right) and Johor police chief Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd (fourth right) looking at the items used for processing drugs that were seized in Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng during a press conference. — Bernama photo

JOHOR BAHRU: The police busted a drug processing syndicate and seized 12kg of Syabu worth RM550,000 in two raids in Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng, Batu Pahat on Saturday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said the raid was jointly conducted with the Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) about 7am.

In a press conference yesterday, he said during the raid, three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in a building believed to be a laboratory located in a plantation about one kilometre from the main road.

“Two of those arrested are Indian nationals and one of them is a chemist while the other man is a local,” he said.

Mohd Mokhtar said police also confiscated 12kg of drugs believed to be Syabu of which 5.2kg were in the form of crystals and 6.8kg in the form of liquid estimated to be worth RM550,000.

He said the drugs seized were believed to be meant for the local market as well as Singapore and Indonesia.

The syndicate was believed to have been active for the past three months and it was estimated that the seized drugs could be distributed to about 60,000 addicts.

During the raid, police also seized two vehicles and various valuables worth RM160,000.

All the suspects, aged between 32 and 49 years, were remanded up to Oct 14 for further investigation. — Bernama