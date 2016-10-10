Police seize homemade firearms and drugs in raids, suspects detained

KOTA BHARU: Police seized two homemade rifles and a pumpgun in an integrated operation in several locations in Kelantan from Oct 1 to Oct 8.

The rifles were seized in raids in Felda Chiku 5 on Oct 3, and Kampung Sungai Lakit, Gua Musang on Oct 6, where two men aged 30 and 42 were detained.

Kelantan Police chief, Datuk Ab Rahman Ismail said a methamphetamine pill was seized from the first suspect while 50 similar pills and two packets of Syabu weighing 2.2g were seized from the second suspect.

The pumpgun was found hidden in a badminton cover in a car, together with five bullets during a raid on a house in Kok Lanas, on Oct 3. He said the raid also found six 9mm bullets used normally for pistol and a 83cm sword, adding that a 29-year-old man was also detained.

“After checking one of the rooms, the police found a woman with bruises on her eyes and body, believed due to beatings,” he said.

Ab Rahman said all three suspects tested positive for methampethamine. Police detained 543 people, of whom 22 were believed to be drug dealers, 142 for drug possession, 377 tested positive for drug abuse and two under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985. — Bernama