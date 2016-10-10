Review our memorandum, body tells ministry

SIBU: The Home Ministry (KDN) has to review the memorandum from the Association of Ex-Police Field Force Personnel on the payment of government assistance of RM1,000 and RM3,000 one-off aid to those who served during the communist insurgency.

In stating this, Association of Ex-Police Field Force Personnel (Peninsula committee) president Nadarajan Rengasamy, who is also Squad 1/72 PFF Sarawak Brigade president, said there were still many who had not received such aid despite being entitled.

He made the call during the reunion ceremony for ‘Squad PPH Batalion 15’ at the officers’ mess at BN 10 PGA Sibu in Lanang Camp on Saturday.

BN 10 PGA (Lanang Camp) commanding officer Superintendent Hasnan Karim officiated at the function which was attended by more than 200 people comprising former Squad 72 and PFF 15 Battalion personnel.

Among those present was Association of Ex-Police Field Force Personnel Sarawak Brigade president DSP (Rtd) Abang Ahmad Abang Suni.

Nadarajan added: “The memorandum was submitted to KDN on June 2, 2016 and thus far, we have yet to receive any reply. We sincerely look forward to the ministry calling us for a meeting pertaining to our requests in the memorandum. There are some who got it while others didn’t and we do not know why this is so.

“So, we appeal to KDN to refer to the memorandum so that payment of RM1,000 and RM3,000 can be made out to those who are entitled, having served and risked their lives to defend the sovereignty of the country during the communist period.

“Many of them are already advancing in age.”

He pointed out there were applications rejected without reasons, and there were those who were still unaware of such aid.

He said it was important for reasons of rejections to be made known to the applicants so that they could make fresh applications instead of waiting until the closing date for submission.

He also disclosed that they were still locating over 80 ex-PFF personnel who served between 1969 and 1975 to claim their Employees Provident Fund (EPF), while urging their next-of-kin to come forward.

Thus, he appealed to RTM to consider giving a slot for them to disseminate the necessary information to former police field force personnel staying in longhouses in rural areas.

“We thank The Borneo Post for helping us to highlight our plight and disseminate the information and many had come forward because of this.

“But in far-away places, people have access to only radio, which is why we hope RTM can help to disseminate the information on the government assistance of RM1,000 and one-off aid of RM3,000 so that those who are entitled will step forward, and also for the over 80 ex-PFF personnel to make their claims

“If the slot is provided, we will also be able to disseminate information on ‘Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis’ to the retirees.”

On another matter, he appealed for former personnel to be accorded ‘Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara’ (PJPN) in recognition of their bravery and sacrifice to protect the country.

He noted only a handful in Sarawak had been given such award.

A the same time Nadarajan expressed dismay at the state of housing at Lanang Camp, which he claimed was more beautiful than the town centre back in 1973.

He said he could not believe his eyes on seeing the appalling conditions of the barracks there and hoped the government could give due attention to the security force who had once fought the communist threats.

“We love our country very much and patriotism is in our blood and if we are called to defend our country, we will do it all over again,” Nadarajan added.

Earlier at the function, he briefed those present on ‘Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis’.

A token was given to 14 recipients, including widows of the former personnel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had approved RM20 million for building the proposed 60-unit new quarters at the 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) base at Lanang Camp here.

The allocation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a function to mark the start of the construction of the project on May 5.

When Ahmad Zahid visited the camp on Jan 30 this year, he reportedly said the quarters were worse than squatters’ houses.