ROS approves name change for SPDP

BINTULU: The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has approved an application by Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) to change its name to Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), revealed its president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He made the announcement when officiating at the launch of SPDP Kemena and Samalaju at Rumah Tulie Aji, KM47 Bintulu-Miri Road here yesterday.

During the event, Tiong received membership forms from two new branches in Kemena and seven in Samalaju.

He also announced the appointment of Ukar Kelayang – the acting head of SPDP Kemena – as SPDP political chief for Bintulu parliamentary constituency covering four state constituencies Jepak, Tg Batu, Kemena and Samalaju.

SPDP Samalaju head Hillary Mawan Ukar and SPDP Kemena Women chief Tuai Rumah Agnes Mampak Mandaw were among those present.

At the same time, Tiong announced that SPDP planned to set up at least seven or eight divisions in Selangor.

Tiong said the party currently has divisions in Permas Jaya, Johor Jaya, Tiram, Skudai, Nusa Jaya, Machap and Layang-Layang – all in Johor.

He said the focus on Selangor was mainly to assist and protect the interest of Sarawakians working and staying in the peninsula.

“The party’s membership is open to people all over Peninsular Malaysia, and not Sarawakians.”