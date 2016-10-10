Rp365 Million CSR for rowing venue

TANJUNG, South Kalimantan: As host of the South Kalimantan Provincial Sports Week (Porprov) X, Tabalong is preparing a number of venues or arenas. One of which is for rowing, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

PT Adaro Indonesia and its partners through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has allocated Rp365 million to build the rowing venue in plantation area of Cakung, Murung Pudak Sub-district.

“PT Adaro Indonesia and its partners have agreed CSR program one of which in the form of rowing venue development in preparation of Porprov X, 2017,” said Chairman Synchronization and Coordination Team of CSR program Erwan Mardani in Tanjung Sunday.

For rowing venues around Cakung is a river with a length of 700 meters and width of 50 meters, but it needs representative roads and other supporting facilities, such as public lavatories and stands.

To help smooth coaching athletes ahead of Porprov 2017, PT Adaro Indonesia with CSR also provided assistance for the Tabalong branch of National Sports Committee (KONI) Rp50 million.

While the arena for other sports will use the facilities owned by Tabalong adminstration also utilize the assets owned by PT Pertamina EP Field Asset 5 Tanjung, such as for golf and football.

For billiard arena is planned to use the property of Aston Hotel, and shooting sports using Brimob firing range in Cakung, and a number of individually-owned indoor soccer field also used as venues on Porprov X 2017.

While sports which use the facilities owned by the district government namely Pembataan stadium, BKD hall, Saraba Kawa Building, Information Building, and Warukin airport.

Previously Regent Tabalong Anang Syakhfiani has allocated Rp10 billion from the district budget in 2016 for the preparation of improvement or construction of venues and coaching money for athletes.