Rubber gloves players to bounce back after lull period

KUCHING: Rubber glove players are poised for a re-rating after two quarters in the lull as persistent concerns over fears of oversupply and intense price competition were overplayed.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) expected glove makers’ margins to return to the 14 to 17 per cent range compared to low teens in previous two quarters.

“Tell-tale signs of potential oversupply concerns appear overplayed considering that capacity expansions of the four rubber glove makers under coverage are expected to be delayed and staggered,” the research arm said.

“In anticipation of the price competition, players have over the last 18 months undertake intensive research and development efforts to mitigate lower margins via introducing new value-added products to the market place.”

Due to the lag effect in passing cost through as a result of higher natural gas and raw material (latex), Kenanga Research noted that some players have raised average selling prices (ASPs) by three to five per cent, which should help to contain high operating costs and put brakes on further margin compression in subsequent quarters.

The research arm recalled that while pricing adjustments were made accordingly, there was a time lag of two months before the cost increase could be shared out with customers.

Kenanga Research believed that the average eight to 10 per cent growth in demand per annum for rubber gloves over the next few years is still intact.

The research arm noted that in 2015, the total exports of rubber gloves, synthetic rubber (SR) and latex-based natural rubber (NR) combined rose 16.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to 57.1 billion pairs and by 12.5 per cent to RM11.9 billion in value.

It highlighted that in 2015, Malaysia exported 25 billion pairs of SR gloves or an increase of 31 per cent y-o-y. y-o-y, 2015 SR sales volume ratio has widened compared to NR sales volume ratio from 51:49 to 58:42.

The research arm also expected latex-based gloves to continue to register positive volume sales as well, due to the stable latex prices.

“Growth will be supported by higher health standards and expanding use of rubber gloves,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research noted that tell-tale signs of potential oversupply concerns appear overplayed considering that capacity expansion of the four rubber glove makers under coverage are expected to be delayed and staggered.

The research arm further noted that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd’s (Kossan) financial year 2016 (FY16) new capacity estimated at two billion pieces is coming from the two plants operating back in mid 2015.

The research arm said that Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s (Top Glove) new Lukut, Port Dickson plant is expected to be delayed for three months due to shortage in electricity supply (16 lines totaling two billion pieces) while currently, Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s (Hartalega) plant three will add an estimated of two to three billion pieces each in 2016 and 2017.

It added that the plant four is only expected to commence commercial production by the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17).

As such the slower-than-expected ramp-up in new production capacity further reinforced Kenanga Research’s positive outlook on the sector by allaying concerns on competitive pressure and oversupply issues.

Separately, from the research arm’s channel checks, we gather that players’ average utilisation rate is 80 to 85 per cent.

“Furthermore, most glove manufacturers can only run at an average maximum utilisation rate of 90 per cent due to required downtime for maintenance while industry capacity expansions are only coming in progressively throughout over the next two years,” it said.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the rubber gloves sector.

Kenanga Research’s top pick was Kossan, with which it maintained ‘outperform’.

The research arm liked Kossan for the stock’s undemanding valuations at 18-fold FY17 EPS or 30 per cent discount compared to the closest nitrile-centric peer, Hartalega, which is trading at 25.8-fold current year 2017 estimate (CY17E) EPS.