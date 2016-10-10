Latest News Sabah 

Sabah graft case: Stop speculating, says Sabah CM

Nancy Lai
Cash amounting to RM52 million, jewellery, luxury watches and foreign currencies that were seized by MACC.

Cash amounting to RM52 million, jewellery, luxury watches and foreign currencies that were seized by MACC.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Hj Aman has advised people to stop speculating on the ongoing investigation concerning two top State Water Department officers suspected of corruption and power abuse by the MACC.

“This is an important investigation. Let the MACC do their job. Stop making endless statements and giving your opinion on what transpired,” he said in a statement TODAY (Oct 10).

He said this case should not be “played out in the media” as it could jeopardize the investigation.

He said all parties concerned should extend their fullest cooperation so that the investigation could be conducted in a swift manner.

“Our focus should be on measures to improve the procurement process and overall delivery system,” he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (100%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of