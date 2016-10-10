Sabah graft case: Stop speculating, says Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Hj Aman has advised people to stop speculating on the ongoing investigation concerning two top State Water Department officers suspected of corruption and power abuse by the MACC.

“This is an important investigation. Let the MACC do their job. Stop making endless statements and giving your opinion on what transpired,” he said in a statement TODAY (Oct 10).

He said this case should not be “played out in the media” as it could jeopardize the investigation.

He said all parties concerned should extend their fullest cooperation so that the investigation could be conducted in a swift manner.

“Our focus should be on measures to improve the procurement process and overall delivery system,” he said.