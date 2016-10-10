Latest News Sarawak 

SK Sungai Sugai in flames, firemen en route

Conny Banji, reporters@theborneopost.com
SK

Several school buildings at SK Sungai Sugai on fire.

SIBU: A fire has ravaged several buildings accommodating classrooms, a teachers’ room and a school resource centre at SK Sungai Sugai in Pakan here today (Oct 10).

According to a source from the school, the fire is believed to have started from a classroom block at about 3pm.

As at press time, the fire has spread to a school hall named after Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan.

Firefighters from the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) are currently en route to put out the flames.

The school, which is about 10 minutes drive away from Pakan, has 173 pupils.

