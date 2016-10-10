SWAT members cull 4.4m crocodile in Sungai Samarahan

KUCHING: The Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) killed a 4.4m crocodile weighing about 600kg during a culling operation at Sg Samarahan yesterday morning.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said in a statement that the action was a follow-up to the culling operation along the same river following a crocodile attack on villager Ismandi Osman, who was reported missing in mid-September this year.

“The operation involved the stretch of water between Kampung Pinang and Kampung Endap, focussing on a radius of 8km from where the victim was attacked.”

The statement said the team from SFC set up 13 hooks, and the huge man-eater took the bait.

The menacing reptile was then cut open and contents in its stomach examined.

“Bones and hairs were found. Further forensic work will be conducted in the lab to determine whether they are human ones.”

Monitoring and culling operations in Sg Samarahan would continue in order to allay residents’ concern and fear of these creatures.

“People living in the vicinity of Sg Samarahan should be vigilant when using the river.”