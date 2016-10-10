TSH on the way to recovery

KUCHING: TSH Resources Bhd (TSH) is en route to recovery, driven by better fresh fruit bunches (FFB) production in the second half of 2016 (2H16), analysts observed.

In a recent report, BIMB Securities Sdn Bhd’s research arm (BIMB Securities) said it retained its optimistic view on TSH’s future earnings, banking on its operational efficiencies and promising long-term earnings growth potential.

It pointed out, due to the prolonged dry weather and after-effect caused by the 2014 droughts and the severe 2015 to 2016 El-Nino weather pattern, FFB and crude palm oil (CPO) production growth for TSH in 1H16 slipped by 15.2 and 15.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 252,149 metric tonnes (MT) and 114,260 MT respectively.

“As for the coming quarter, we expect TSH’s FFB production growth could rise by lower double-digit q-o-q with better performance to be seen in the fourth quarter 2016 (4Q16) riding on better yield as weather normalised,” it opined.

However, it noted that for full year FY16, it anticipated production growth to be flat y-o-y.

Meanwhile, BIMB Securities said, according to TSH’s management, the slower rate of new planting for this year and most probably also next year is to bring down its gearing level to 0.8-folds from 1.1-folds as at end-June 2016 and one-fold in FY15.

“Although this might slow its FFB production growth in future, this will definitely help to strengthen its balance sheet – lower capital expenditure (capex) of RM100 million to RM120 million is expected (RM200 million in FY15) for this year and next year.

“However, we believe the impact will only be marginal as 63 per cent of its planted oil palm currently are young trees (immature and young matured trees) that can contribute to higher production growth when they enter a higher yielding age bracket,” it opined.

The research team also noted that TSH is looking to bank on its younger estates of which it viewed could be a major catalyst to the group.

“According to management, TSH has been able to expand its FFB production at a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent (2010 to 2015) mainly driven by FFB production growth in Indonesia with Sabah showing relatively constant performance (if excluding the EL-Nino impact).

“We project TSH’s FFB production to grow at a five-year CAGR of 10 per cent for the period of FY12 to FY17 as we foresee growth momentum will continue, stemming from its development project in Indonesia.

“TSH has younger age profile in its Indonesia estates (6.8 years) and eight years on average for total estates (Malaysia and Indonesia).

“This young age profile is seen as a major catalyst for the production growth moving forward. For 2015, Indonesia has recorded a 23.9 MT per hectare of FFB yield compared to Sabah of 27.8 MT per hectare as the latter estates is still young,” it explained.

All in, BIMB Securities maintained a ‘hold’ call on the stock, given its prospect as a pure planter with long-term earnings growth potential justified by its young age profile of eight years, which provides visible revenue and earnings growth catalyst, enlarged unplanted land bank size of 66,529 hectares that can sustain the company’s growth and expansion for the next 13 to 18 years, and yield enhancement as it has high percentage of immature to young matured estates over planted area of 63 per cent.