Two under police probe for robberies in Krokop 10, Saberkas area

The suspect is escorted to the police station for questioning. Second suspect being led into the police station. The seized exhibits brought to the police station.

MIRI: Detectives arrested two men on Saturday night for suspected involvement in two robberies reported in Krokop 10 and Saberkas area recently.

The first suspect in his early 20’s was caught near a premises at Bulatan commercial centre at around 11pm.

His arrest led police to the location of the second suspect who is in his 40’s, and who was nabbed about 20 minutes later at a carpark near an apartment in Jalan Datuk Muip here.

With the arrests, police also seized two vehicles (a car and a van), an artificial pistol, a towel, a machete, a knife (both in scabbard) and an axe.

Both suspects have been detained under police custody for questioning.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.