US elections a wildcard for KLCI in fourth quarter 2016

KUCHING: Analysts believe there is limited catalysts to rerate the local equity market with glaring focus on the upcoming US Presidential Election which will have important implications on global financial markets in 2017.

Researchers with TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research) in a strategy report earlier this week maintained its end-2016 FBM KLCI target of 1,705, citing limited catalysts to rerate the domestic local equity market in the final quarter of 2016 (4Q16).

“Post 2008 crisis, the FBM KLCI has trended up in all the final quarters of the year – except 2014 – with an average gain of 4.1 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q). This historical trend suggests strong possibilities for a q-o-q gain in 4Q16 as well.

“The outcome of US presidential election will have important implications on global financial markets in 2017,” it explained. “A republican victory, while seen as positive for US businesses, may have detrimental impact on its foreign policy and trade deals.

“A cause for concern is also the steep valuation of the US equities and the fact that most US bear markets started in the first and second year after the presidential election. Potential hike in US interest rate in this December is another short-term risk.”

Additionally, given that 3Q16 earnings could disappoint and amplify the valuation gap between FBM KLCI and its regional peers, TA Research said any upside for the benchmark index is likely to remain limited.

“Thus, a defensive investment strategy should be more appropriate in the current environment,” it advised, adding that focus should be placed on defensive plays in the power, consumer and telco sectors, cyclical plays in the Construction sector, selective nibbling on undervalued blue chips and beneficiaries of a stronger US dollar in the technology sector.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believed the US Presidential Election will have no significant impact to US and local markets, based on history.

“On the contrary, the uncertainty of US interest hike decision could be the root cause of global market volatility,” it said in a separate 4Q report.

“While we have no concrete evidence and reasonable explanation to justify the perceived cycle of 10-year casualty, we cannot rule out such cycle as we had seen the occurrence of Global Financial Crisis in 2007/2008, Asian Financial Crisis in 1997/1998, and Global Recession in 1987/1988.

“On the domestic end, while the on-going issues of weak crude oil prices, sovereign rating and government’s fiscal position as well as depreciation of ringgit have been capping the upside of local equity market, there is also the mounting concern over the relatively low excess liquidity position in the domestic banking system.”

As market pricing of the FBM KLCI seemed mixed in nature, a discount of FBM KLCI against its consensus target suggests further downside while its valuation premium against regional peers seems to be at the lower end of its historical range, Kenanga Research said.

“Another market-positive observation is that the consensus downgrades in index target could be nearing its tail-end. As such, a strong turnaround or upgrade in consensus index target will be the long awaited market catalyst.

“Fundamentally speaking, we believe a broad-based earnings growth story is still missing despite our net earnings growth rates of 1.6 and 7.2 per cent respectively for financial year 2016 estimates (FY16E) and FY17E.

However, valuation seems undemanding for now. FBM KLCI is traded at 16.1 times and 15 times to our FY16E/FY17E earnings forecasts. Historically, FBM KLCI traded between 15.5 and 17 times for the period of 2011 to 2015.”

This led Kenanga Research to maintain its end-2016 index target of 1,715, implying FY16E and FY17E price earning ratios of 16.6 times and 15.5 times respectively.

“We have also introduced an end-2017 Index target of 1,755, implying 17 times and 15.9 times to our FY16E and FY17E earnings estimates, which we believe is still achievable as per historical trend.

“Besides, at 1,755, it implies an end-2017 market cap of RM1.05 trillion.”