US payroll grows at a steady pace

Fundamental outlook

US payroll grew at a small pace which hampered possibilities of a rate hike until year end. Japan’s growth slowed but the decline in the yen caused profit taking in the US dollar to Japanese yen market. The eurozone is poised for a steady economic growth while the pound slid due to panic selling caused by the initiation of the Brexit by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The US Institute of Supply Management reported that manufacturing index was at 51.5 in September, above the 50 benchmark. In a separate report, the service index rose to 57.1 in September, the highest recorded in a year. On factory orders from manufacturers, the index rose 0.2 per cent in August compared with 1.4 gains reported in the previous month.

US weekly claims for jobless benefits for the week ended October 1, declined to a five-month low at 249,000. US non-farm payroll for September was at 156,000, a steady growth despite missing expectations. Unemployment rate rose to five per cent compared with 4.9 per cent reported in August. Market analysts expected no rate hike until December.

Japan’s Tankan report for the quarterly performance ended September, showed an increase of six per cent, similar the last two quarters, indicating slowed growth.

The yen devalued against the dollar as some profit-taking activities are seen during China’s long golden week holiday.

German factory orders rose one per cent in August after 0.4 per cent revised gains reported in the previous month. In another report, industrial production including mines and utilities advanced 2.5 per cent in August from minus 1.5 per cent in July.

In the eurozone, Germany’s final manufacturing for September stayed at 54.3 while France’s final manufacturing index was at 49.7, both in line with forecast.

Markit reported that UK’s manufacturing index was at 55.4 in September, the highest recorded in the last 12 months. The construction index continued to rise to its highest in six months after clocking in a 52.3 reading for September.

UK services index steadied at 52.6 in September, going above the 50 benchmark, indicating growth. The industrial production gained 0.2 per cent, the highest in four months. Trade deficit from national imports/exports contracted further to 12.1 billion pounds in August from minus 9.5 billion in July.

Pound saw a dramatic decline after the Prime Minister May announced the initiation of the Brexit sometime early next year. The pound/US dollar declined almost six per cent from 1.27, recovering within a day from 1.195 bottoms. Market analysts expect a further drop in the pound during this year-end season.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen reached 104 briefly last week and fell to 103 areas. Technically, we expect the market would move from 101.5 to 104 this week and it is prone to consolidate for a while. The trend would likely continue to fall after China’s investors return from the long holiday.

Euro/US dollar stabilised despite the drop in pound. We reckoned the euro would begin to move the opposite way to the yen as the movement of pound is expected to remain uncertain. This week, the support would likely emerge at 1.115 regions, topping 1.135 levels. Abandon your long-term view if the trend falls below 1.115 level.

Pound/US dollar faced liquidation due to the fear of the Brexit initiation. This week, we expect the bears would continue to engulf the market with resistance coming from 1.26 levels. Going back to 1.21 regions is highly possible if there are no fundamental good news to lift sentiments about the pound.

Disclaimer: This article was written for general information only. No liability by the writer or newspapers. Dar Wong is a registered fund manager in Singapore with 27 years of trading experience in global Derivatives & FX markets. He can be reached at dar@pwforex.com.