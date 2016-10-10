Using SGH lifts can be unnerving at times

KUCHING: The clanging sound which the doors of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) lifts at the main building make whenever they open or close often sends chills down the spines of those using them.

It makes people wonder about the fitness and safety of the lifts.

This was the observation of this reporter when he went to SGH around noon yesterday with Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How. The visit was prompted by an incident on Thursday where a first-time mother had to deliver her baby inside a lift that malfunctioned for nearly an hour.

Zuraidah Naskim, 18, from Sadong Jaya, was escorted by two nurses to the delivery ward on the fourth floor of the hospital when the lift got stuck at about 3.50am.

The unnerving episode ended around 4.45am when maintenance workers showed up. By then, Zuraidah had given birth to a boy weighing about 2.5 pounds.

According to the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant director (Operations) Farhan Sufyan Borhan, this was the second time this year firemen were summoned to SGH. The first was on Jan 9, on the eighth floor.

Apparently aware of their conditions, a security guard on duty at the barricade yesterday reminded visitors not to overload the lifts.

An elderly visitor, who was among those who opted to use the staircase, said leg work was better than getting trapped in the lift.

In addition, it was also observed that the lift reserved for emergencies showed signs of problems as the sound of buzzers was on and the lift failed to close when a hospital worker with a hospital bed tried to use it.

Some people attribute the poor health of the lifts to over usage—given that many people use it every day—age, and poor maintenance.

Former state Health Department director Datu Dr Zulkifli Jantan admitted last March 13 that the lifts at SGH were old.

“However, the hospital has received an allocation from the Ministry of Health to address this issue, and repair work for the lifts will be undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR) this year,” he had said then.

Since allocation had been received, it would be logical to wonder whether repairs had actually been done or whether the money given was sufficient for the task.

Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian’s remarks on Saturday that the hospital director should ensure facilities in the hospital were in working condition begs the question whether the hospital director have the power over the maintenance contractors or whether there was any breach of contract.

It is noteworthy that a government hospital doctor commented on Saturday that although the hospital had engineers for building maintenance, the support service contractor was often slow in responding to calls for help.