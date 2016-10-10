Watchman dies at workshop after collapse

KUCHING: A 56-year-old watchman collapsed and died at his workplace around 7am yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Ng Kah Ming, was a watchman at an automobile workshop along Jalan Batu Kawa here.

According to residents there, the deceased had a form of heart disease.

He was seen carrying a bunch of bananas on his way back to the workshop prior to his collapse right outside the fence.

Upon seeing him falling, concerned residents immediately alerted the relevant authority.

City police, after a preliminary investigation at the scene, found no sign of foul play. The authorities have classified the case as sudden death.

Police also checked the deceased’s vehicle, which was parked near the workshop, and found nothing amiss.

In an unrelated

incident, a 21-year-old man sustained a leg injury after his motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Satok here after midnight yesterday.

Braving the rain, the victim was on his way home when the accident took place.

It was fortunate that the driver pulled over and gave the victim a hand by placing a distress call to Sarawak General Hospital.

The victim later received medical attention at the hospital and was reported to have been in stable condition.