84 nabbed as police raid gambling sites across state

KUCHING: Eighty-four individuals, including 10 foreigners, were collared and cash totalling RM15,801 seized throughout the 42 gambling raids running from Oct 3 to 10 this year — the highest number of operations conducted in a single week so far.

Those nabbed were found to be promoting public lotteries illegally, dabbling in online gambling, operating gambling machines, and also gambling in public places, said state CID chief SAC Dato Dev Kumar.

He said of all raids, 28 were related to illegal character lotteries, 12 associated with online gambling and gambling machines, and two linked to wagering in public places.

Those picked up were aged between 17 and 54, with 64 of them men.

“The illegal character lottery raids resulted in the arrest of 39 individuals.

“Exhibits such as portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers, slips and RM12,062 in cash were seized from the raided sites,” said Dev Kumar.

The online gambling raids were conducted in Miri and Limbang, which led to the arrest of 10 individuals and seizure of 25 computer units. Fifteen fish machines that had been converted for gambling were also seized from the sites across 10 districts, said Dev Kumar.

“The two raids on gambling in public places were conducted in Sibu and Bau, which resulted in the arrest of eight individuals.”

Dev Kumar said of the raids, 17 were conducted at shoplots, 14 at public places such as five-foot ways, five at coffee shops, another five at grocery shops, and one at a mobile phone shop.

Police headquarters carried out 10 raids, followed by five in Miri, four in Padawan, three each in Kuching, Limbang and Bau, two each in Sibu, Bintulu, Serian and Sarikei, and one each in Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Marudi, Mukah and Kota Samarahan.

“The statewide operations against gambling will continue. Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor has given his commitment in eradicating gambling in the state.

“The state CID will regularly send teams down to districts to assist the OCPDs there conduct raids,” said Dev Kumar.