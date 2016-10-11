KUCHING: Borneo Development Corporation (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (BDC) plans to build more affordable houses in smaller towns in the state.

Its new chairman, Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie, said the new initiative would help the state government realise its mission to build more affordable houses for the public.

“We are already looking at several small towns in Sarawak where we want to make better and affordable houses available.

“I can’t tell where at the moment until we get approval from the chief minister,” he told The Borneo Post before making a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem here yesterday.

Nansian also said BDC would like to work with the private sector to boost the building of medium-cost houses, especially in smaller towns.

He said BDC’s affordable homes might cost about RM300,000 per unit.

On another matter, Nansian said BDC also planned to enter into government contracts and construct small industries lots.

“By undertaking some of these works, BDC can play an important role in supporting the government’s development agenda not only in the housing sector but also in other fields.

“I will brief the chief minister of what I plan to do.”

BDC is also involved in project management, manufacture of building materials, and building schools, hostels, infrastructure and recreational facilities.

It was established in 1958, and by 1975, it became a joint-venture company owned by the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak.

In 1992, BDC (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd was set up, spelling the end of the joint-venture.