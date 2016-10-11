Bersih 5 committees to lodge police reports against Jamal

KUCHING: Bersih 5 local committees around the country will lodge police reports this week against Umno Division leader Datuk Jamal Yunos for the incendiary statement posted on his Facebook page on Sept 21.

Jamal had warned of a recurrence of the May 13th racial riots during the Bersih 5 rally.

Bersih 2.0 steering committee, in a statement yesterday, urged the police to investigate the statement, which sought to incite violence and bloodshed. “Bersih 2.0 remains committed to the principles of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. The right to dissent is a primary call of Bersih 5, but this right must always be exercised without violence or harassment. The threat of violence directed at a group of citizens is never protected under this right, and it constitutes criminal intimidation.”

The committee said it was proud that all Bersih 5 convoy participants had remained calm despite the provocations, adding they refused to be distracted from the main agenda of the convoy, which is to start a national conversation on the demands for institutional reforms and the impact of corruption scandals.

“Support from the public across the country has been overwhelming. We look forward to continuing our work and building awareness leading up to Nov 19 without the threats and intimidation by Umno leaders.”