BN govt committed to enhancing service delivery to people — Rep

JULAU: The Barisan Nasional (BN)-led government has always been prioritising on providing services to the best of its ability and announcing pledges which it has the capacity to deliver.

According to Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, the BN government has a proven track record in honouring the promises made during election times.

“The opposition would make all sorts of promises just to woo support from constituents but unfortunately, they never returned to deliver these promises up till the next election period. The opposition parties have been disappointing to the people, as far as honouring their promises is concerned.

“As such, I believe that it is important for the people to make fair judgement in deciding on which political party should they place their trust in, especially with regard to taking care of their welfare and well-being,” he spoke at the official opening of a new concrete access road at Rumah Minggan in Nanga Entabai near here recently.

Adding on, Rolland reminded his constituents, especially those in the rural areas, to continue giving their full support to the BN government, which had been focusing on uplifting their socio-economic status through the ‘Rural Transformation Programme’ (RTP).

Later, the assemblyman announced a government grant of RM12,000 to fund the upgrading of the open space in front of Rumah Minggan to a concrete one.

The function was attended by 33 longhouse chieftains from the surrounding settlements.