Budget 2017: Calls to cut taxes, help schools

Datuk Richard Wee Chai Voon Tok Sim Kiang Chiok Ivy Ling Eric Chuo

KUCHING: Many people are hoping that the personal income tax will be reduced in the 2017 Federal Budget.

Based on a random poll conducted by The Borneo Post yesterday, several respondents were concerned about tax issues.

“I will be disappointed if personal income tax is not reduced. In many countries where the government implements the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — considered as consumer tax — the income tax is gradually reduced,” said Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee.

With the GST in place, the government should have a systematic structure to reduce taxes annually, he added.

Wee also noted with concern that the budget to repair and maintain schools, particularly the Chinese-aided primary schools, was drastically lower this year than last year’s.

“This year, when we approached the Education Ministry for money for Chinese primary schools, we returned empty-handed. Hence, we hope there would be sufficient allocations for Chinese primary schools in the forthcoming budget. We really need to have a proper budget as everyone is going through a tough time right now.”

Sharing Wee’s sentiment was Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary-general Chai Voon Tok, who remarked: “I would like to see personal and company taxes reduce by between one and two per cent.”

He opined that these cuts would help individual households and businesses, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), pare down the increasing cost of living and inflationary pressures following the implementation of GST.

“I also hope the government could increase the threshold of tax exemption for insurance premium and the Private Retirement Scheme for individuals.

“As a Sarawakian, I hope there would be bigger allocations for infrastructure, ICT, health and education development for the state. This is because we are still lagging behind the peninsula in these areas,” said Chai.

On Chinese primary schools, Chai said they deserved to be given specific allocations, like previously.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Associatio (Sheda) Kuching Branch advisor Sim Kiang Chiok said his wish was for the federal government to continue with its domestic consumption policy and also to give more support to the services sector.

“Reduce the income tax rates for individuals and companies to make Malaysia more competitive in the region.

“There should also be efficiency in government procurement procedures to reduce leakage. And by all means, continue with BR1M (1Malaysia People’s Aid).”

Sim, who is also a property developer, also wished for Putrajaya to pump more money into the state for infrastructure towards opening up more new areas. The lending-requirement policy should also be relaxed for the purchase of houses and commercial properties.

Sim was also keeping his fingers crossed on the government’s continuation of its initiatives such as ‘My First Home Grant’ and ‘My First Home Downpayment’ schemes.

“Set a quota for Sarawak with regard to both incentives, say, about 10 per cent of the allocation for grants and downpayments. All social housing by the federal government should be implemented by the state’s Housing Ministry to increase efficiency and to reduce duplications,” said Sim.

He added that the government should also set developers in Sarawak free from supplying social housing as this would reduce the cost and capital to carry out development.

“Such a move will also stop developers from passing the costs down to the medium- and high-cost houses. This will decelerate the rise in house prices.”

Senior sales manager Ivy Ling, 38, hoped for more income tax relief for working mothers, especially for those with children below 12 years old.

“Groceries and necessities are expensive now. We cannot afford maids because of the foreign-labour levy. That’s why we send our children to pre-schools or childcare centres, but the fees are skyrocketing.”

She said there should also be tax incentives for developers to build sports facilities in residential areas.

“Don’t get housing developers to build parks and playgrounds only. Try to build proper basketball or tennis courts for teenagers, too,” Ling suggested.

Research and business development manager Eric Chuo, 33, wished for income tax relief for working adults and incentives for those caring for ageing parents.

“Living expenses are skyrocketing. The annual salary increment cannot cope with rising expenditures, especially housing and medical expenses for ageing parents.

“Marriage cost should be tax-exempted. The government should provide incentives for new-born babies, especially for working adults in the city.”

Chuo said Malaysia would become an ageing nation in another 20 years. One of the factors, he said, was because many young people had to put on hold any plan of starting families of their own due to escalating costs.

“Fewer marriages means less young people in the country” he said.