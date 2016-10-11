Budget as possible deterrent for finding FAS chief

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The search for a new Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president continues despite the revelation that a few candidates have been approached.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah could only say that much.

“It is not easy for FAS when a few candidates approached by the association refuse to take on the job. I believe that they are currently doing their best to find the right person,” he told repporters when asked on Sunday.

The state government could more or less provide advice should the FAS ask for help, he said while adding that the association still has to resolve the matter according to its constitution without any government intervention.

“No matter how long does it take for FAS to find a new president, it depends on the association’s constitution. All we (state government) can do is to give them advise if they are facing difficulty.”

The assistant minister also cited the size of the FAS budget as a possible deterrent.

“FAS run on a monthly estimated budget of RM1 million and I do understand that it won’t be an easy task to find that amount. These are the things which deter many from taking over the post,” he explained.

FAS elected new Exco members without a president during its annual general meeting on Sept 17.

Past president Datu Sudarsono Osman, deputy president Datu Abu Bakar Marzuki and secretary-general Abdullah Julaihi declined to be re-elected.