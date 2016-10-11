Contract clerk pleads not guilty to siphoning off RM914,300

KUCHING: A 62-year-old contract clerk claimed trial at the Sessions Courts here yesterday for allegedly swindling the police recreational and sports club of RM914,300.

The accused Winnie Irene Michael Entawan pleaded not guilty before three judges in three separate courts; namely judges Timothy Finlayson Joel, Afidah Abdul Rahman and Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

All the cases were fixed for further mention on Nov 15 and she was released on a cash bail of RM500,000 for all the charges by sureties who must be residing in Kuching and also earning fixed income.

The judges also ordered the accused to report herself to the nearest police station every two weeks pending the disposal of the case.

She is facing charges under Section 467 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and/or a fine upon conviction.

All the charges come with alternative charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 467 of the same Code, which also provides the same punishment upon conviction.

The accused, who was clad in a red blouse, appeared calm but looked shaky when entering the courtroom. She was accompanied by family members.

She allegedly made a false claim for ‘reimbursement’, which was deposited into her account.

Each charge representing each cheque, which was claimed to be forged via fraudulent addition of the words and numerals to the original payable amount.

It is learned that she had been attached to the club on contract basis since 1997.

The alleged offences took place at the state police headquarters at Jalan Baddarudin here between 2011 and 2014.

Meanwhile in the alternative charge read to her, the offences were allegedly committed in a bank at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in the same period.

The accused was not represented by any lawyer when she appeared for the mention yesterday.

DPP Haresh Prakash and Jong An Nee prosecuted the cases.