Deputy Sultan urge whole nation approach to tackle Zika virus

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: A Whole-of-nation approach on tackling the spread of Zika virus is needed because all levels of the society are collectively responsible to assist the government’s efforts in preventing the deadly disease, brudirect.com reported.

This was stated by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office as the Chairman of the National Disaster Council (NDC), in his sabda at the NDC meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.

Government agencies’ efforts like fumigation and fogging will prove futile without the active involvement of the community at large, His Royal Highness added.

“Participation of the community is key to the effectiveness of measures to control the spread of Zika virus. This is where the council can play a crucial role to streamline efforts to contain this issue as ‘an incident’ based on the interpretation of the National Disaster Order 2006, and through a pragmatic approach towards enhancing public awareness in the context of strategy preparedness,” His Royal Highness noted.

“We are grateful to Allah the Almighty for protecting the people from the health issue that has affected several countries.

“We are now facing an outbreak of Zika virus which has affected several countries to the extent that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it as a public health emergency,” His Royal Highness said.

“Brunei Darussalam is not exempted from the threat of the virus. I would like to extend my gratitude for my father’s wise leadership and for his consent for the formation of the Multi-Sectoral Task Force to contain the threat of Zika, which indicates my father’s concern for the welfare of the people in this nation.

“My father’s farsighted vision and prompt actions are timely especially because the virus’ impact is not limited to health of individuals, but it has the ability to threaten the socioeconomy of the country,” His Royal Highness added.

Considering that Zika virus has spread in the neighbouring countries, His Royal Highness said, the NCD meeting is timely to ensure that the action plans are discussed on a larger scale.

We should analyse the extent to which the nation has embraced the culture of preparedness among the government and private institutions and the general public, the Crown Prince said.

“A nation that is empowered with the culture of preparedness will have an effective disaster management system, His Royal Highness said, and urged every member of NDC to give special focus formulating a strategic working framework policy for the council, as stated in the National Disaster Management Order 2006.

“This is significant to strengthen the role of the council in giving advice and disaster management direction to the country,” His Royal Highness said. His Royal Highness also highlighted that it is crucial for every plan to be followed with proper and effective implementation, in addition to regularly carrying out reevaluation of the effectiveness of actions taken.

“Crucially important is the strong collaboration with stakeholders in the public and private sectors, especially the media, which form the basis for success of the implementation of every plan on awareness, preparedness and response.”

Sharing of information, His Royal Highness said, should not only be responsive to public needs but it should also be proactive, reliable and educational in nature.

“The public is our core partner in ensuring that the dissemination of information such as on Zika virus is conducted in a responsible, accurate and authentic manner,” His Royal Highness said.

Earlier, the Minister of Home Affairs, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong as the Co-Deputy Chairman of the NDC, expressed gratitude towards the leadership and wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khaki Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for his consent on the formation of the Multi-Sectoral Task Force to contain Zika virus.

This indicates the concern of His Majesty for the safety and welfare of the people, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, pointed out the various efforts undertaken, especially in the development of a ‘Preparedness Plan’ to tackle Zika virus.

The minister said strategic surveillance for this action has been provided by the Multi-Sectoral Task Force, which has met six times since its formation.

The meeting also heard the latest situation of Zika virus globally and regionally and risk analysis for Brunei Darussalam, especially its preparedness plan to prevent, detect and control Zika virus.

The meeting also heard proposals to review and update the Strategic National Action Plan for Disaster Risk Reduction 2012-2025 and proposals for the formation of a strategic working framework for facing disasters in the Sultanate, including holding Asean Regional Disaster Emergency Response Simulation Exercise (ARDEX) from November 28 to December 1 in Brunei.

Earlier His Royal Highness was greeted upon arrival by the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Minister of Health, who is also the Co-Chairman of the NDC.