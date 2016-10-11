Dunstan, Barclay best speakers at Toastmasters speech competition

KUCHING: Dunstan Chan and Donna Barclay of the Hornbill City Toastmasters Club emerged top speakers at the Toastmasters’ ‘Humorous and Evaluation Speech’ competition at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here recently.

Dunstan’s personal story of how he applied the tips that he learned from James Bond movies to win not only his girlfriend’s heart but also the approval from his future mother-in-law was evidently the funniest of all humorous speeches delivered during the competition.

Vanessa Chan of Sarawak Women Toastmasters Club and Chai Chien Liang of Kuching Toastmasters Club also managed to tickle some funny bones in the auditorium, finishing second and third respectively in the same category.

In the ‘Evaluation Speech’ category, Barclay’s detailed and inspiring evaluation of the test speaker’s speech earned her the winning trophy.

The top two respective runners-up were Al Muhd Rudzie Al-Zamalludin of STIDC Toastmasters Club and Awang Saifeluddin of Hornbill City Toastmasters Club.

The event organising chairperson Susan Teal was assisted by Elenawati Kim, both from Azam Toastmasters Club, while Chief Minister’s Toastmasters Club under the leadership of Adrian Chung provided assistance in handling the venue and refreshments.

The chief judge was Adeline Liong of Connection Toastmasters Club, while Rezuan Abdul Rashid of Chief Minister’s Toastmasters Club was the test speaker.

Prizes and certificates were presented by Division D director Telemachus Lo.

District 87 director Ivy Law was also present.

In his closing speech, Lo commended all contestants for raising the standard of public speaking.

“I would also like to thank all the role players from various Toastmasters clubs in Kuching and the guests whose help has made the event a success,” he said.

Both Dunstan and Barclay will join other division champions from Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia at the Toastmasters District 87 Conference 2016, to be hosted in Brunei from Oct 28 to 30.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organisation that has been empowering individuals to become highly-effective communicators and leaders since 1924.

Its membership exceeds 332,000 in more than 15,400 clubs across 135 countries.

For information about Toastmasters clubs in Kuching, visit www.tmdistrict87.org.